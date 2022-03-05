Go Steady With Your Bets At Huntingdon

It’s hard to find any bets today that don’t come with risks attached, but the Skelton stable seem in good sorts, and it may be worth taking a chance on Go Steady in the 3.30pm with the 6/1 at the time of writing looking good value.

Five wins from 12 starts over fences prove he has the will to get to the front where it matters, though last time out he was a well beaten third in a similar race at Wincanton, when his jumping rather fell apart over the last few fences.

Dropped 3lb by the handicapper after that, connections have decided to add cheekpieces to help his focus, and if they can bring him back to his best, he may well prove too good for these for a yard in top form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Go Steady 3.30pm Huntingdon 5/1 Betfred