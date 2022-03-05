Risky Improver Could Go Close At Southwell

With heavy ground predicted at Wetherby I will stay at Southwell for our second look and I just cannot believe that Blackcauseway can possibly be as bad as it looked on his hurdling debut at Ludlow.

A point-to-point winner at Kirkistown in November, he changed hands for a frankly ridiculous £100,000 after just the one run, but was pulled up after trying to make all over hurdles, possibly pulling too hard for his own good.

I cannot or will not believe that is as good as he is by any stretch, and if he bounces back to the form he is showing at home by all accounts, he can go well here at an each way price, assuming he has been taught to settle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blackcauseway 3.20pm Southwell 12/1 all bookmakers