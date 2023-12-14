Placepots Are Up For Grabs Again The Weekend – Starting Friday!

Our friends at The Tote have been in touch once more to remind us of the potentially life-changing amounts up for grabs for finding a horse to place in the first six races at selected meetings. There is, of course, a placepot at every meeting every day but the ones with the guarantees seem the ones to follow with a bigger pot to share – or keep to yourself if you are the only winner! This weekend’s guaranteed pots are below (and remember, they can only get bigger), and we are talking big returns for small bets – so you can keep plenty of money back for your Christmas presents!

Placepot minimum guarantees: Friday: Cheltenham £100,000. Saturday: Cheltenham £150,000. Sunday: Carlisle £50,000

Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £23,824. Bonus Fund rollover £12,352

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 1.50 Cheltenham – 2m3f December Gold Cup Hcap Chase (12-declared). 2.25 Cheltenham – 3m2f Nov Hcap Chase (9-declared). 2.40 Doncaster – 2m ½ f Hcap Hdle (12-declared). 3.00 Cheltenham – 3m Gd2 Nov Hdle (10-declared). 3.15 Doncaster – 3m Hcap Chase (11-declared). 3.35 Cheltenham – 2m4½f Mares Hcap Hdle (10-declared)

Trifecta rollover race – 1.50 Cheltenham (December Gold Cup): Trifecta rollover amount stands at £20,606.91.

Take Monday Off at Musselburgh:

TOTE.CO.UK BRINGS HOLIDAY CHEER TO MUSSLEBURGH WITH THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS SPONSORED RACES

The partnership between Tote.co.uk and Musselburgh Racecourse is set to turn the race day experience into a winter wonderland, complete with festive songs from the Musselburgh Amateur Musical Association and prizes for those in the best Christmas Jumpers.

Monday 18 December – The Tote Christmas Jumper Race meeting

12.25 Tote.co.uk SEVEN Swans-a-swimming Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 0-105, 3M)

12.55 Tote.co.uk SIX Geese-a-laying Maiden Hurdle (Class 4, WFA, 2M4F)

1.25 Tote.co.uk FIVE Gold Rings Fillies and Mares Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 0-105, 2M)

1.55 Tote.co.uk FOUR Calling Birds Novice Handicap Chase (Class 4, 0-120, 2M4F)

2.25 Tote.co.uk THREE French Hens Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 0-100, 2M4F)

2.55 Tote.co.uk TWO Turtle Doves Handicap Chase (Class 5, 0-100, 3M)

3.25 Tote.co.uk A Partridge in a Pear Tree Open NHF (Class 4, WFA, 2M)