Godolphin Goddess Could Be The One

Easter Monday sees a longer list of racecards to deal with than normal but the racing ups in quality a little and I am far happier trying to pick winners at a higher level when the chance presents itself.

We may only have the five runners for the Conditions Stakes at 2.55pm but four of them won last time out, and four hold Classic entries for later in the season, so we are looking at a talented bunch. All sit at pretty big prices for the 1000 Guineas or Oaks but an easy win here would no doubt see those odds contract considerably, and it is Dancing Goddess that seems the likeliest to do just that.

A once raced daughter of Dubawi, she is a sister to Ihtimal and a half-sister to dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow, and after a very easy win here over seven furlongs in November, we know that she will handle the surface. William Buick will have probably had the choice between her and stablemate Rainbow Sky, and although she may prove better over further as the season progresses, if she is ready to roll she may yet outclass these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dancing Goddess 2.55pm Kempton 11/4 888sport.com