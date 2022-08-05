It is Not Always Rude To Stare

Another each way option for us in the six-furlong handicap at 4.45pm (don’t you just love these bigger fields) when David O’Meara sends Cold Stare back to one of his favourite tracks.

Now a seven-year-old, he has won seven times in total with three of those here at Haydock and one of them over C&D. He races off a mark of 83 here, his lowest since May 2018 and although he hasn’t been at his best lately, his stable too particularly well with the older horses.

Add in the likely cut in the ground that will suit him better than most of his rivals, and Danny Tudhope back on the saddle, if he can get away smartly (which has been an issue), then he can go well at a big price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cold Stare 4.45pm Haydock 22/1 Paddy Power and Betfair