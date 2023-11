With the Nigel Twiston-Davies horses in such fine fettle it could be folly to oppose impressive maiden hurdle winner Casa No Mento ahead of her return to action in the 2.00pm at Hereford this afternoon.

She was thoroughly professional on her first start over obstacles that day and can only learn plenty from the experience, and there will be some long faces, mine included, if she fails to follow up here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Casa No Mento 2.00pm Hereford 4/6 most bookmakers