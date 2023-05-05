Get The Gin Out For Juniper

Although the expectation may well have been that I would focus on the Newmarket card, I have found some value elsewhere to start with, and that is the name of the game.

Starting at Salisbury, and it was pretty difficult not to be impressed by the winning debut of Juniper Berries at Bath where he strolled home by close to five lengths after being sent to the lead at the furlong pole. Easy to back that day (drifting from 3/1 to 4/1), that suggests to me he wasn’t 100% wound up, and if that is the case and he improves at all, then surely this is his for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Juniper Berries 3.20pm Salisbury 11/10 Bet365