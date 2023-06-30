Giss A Kiss

Later on the Windsor card we will get to see the reappearance of the Archie Watson trained Flying Kiss in the 3.30pm, with the daughter of Kessaar sitting in my notebook since her Chelmsford debut way back in January.

Sent off at odds of 9/2 that day she ran a blinder to come home third, beaten four lengths at the line after challenging strongly two out before weakening close home over the six furlongs.

She has been given plenty of time to recover from those efforts and even better, drops back a furlong this afternoon. If she has matured as hoped, then she has every chance of getting off the mark here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flying Kiss 3.30pm Windsor 3/1 Bet365