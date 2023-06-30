Set A Reminder For The 2.55pm At Windsor

Meanwhile at Windsor this afternoon Andrew Balding looks to have a progressive filly on his hands in the shape of Reminder who clearly learned a lot from her debut seventh when winning a shade comfortably over course and distance on just her second start.

She does have to give weight away to all her rivals thanks to a penalty for that success but looks the most progressive in this field, and she may well follow up before going on to better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Reminder 2.55pm Windsor 11/10 Bet365