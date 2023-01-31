Harry Fry At The Double?

The odds of a stable double may be better than they appear with Lorcan Murtagh claiming 3lb off the back of exciting prospect Armathia in the lucky last at 4.45pm, a maiden bumper over a furlong shy of two miles.

Easy to back when sent off a 10/1 chance on her only start here in December, she pulled too hard for her own good but she still ran respectably to come home a five length third, staying on late from off the pace. If she learns to settle with that tun under her belt she could do even better here, and as a four-year-old filly she gets weight from 12 of her 17 rivals this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Armathia 4.45pm Wincanton 5/1 Bet365