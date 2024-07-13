Some Backdoor Action At Perth!

I do appreciate jockeys deserve a day off but two National Hunt cards on a Sunday afternoon seems a step too far and leaves me with very little to work with.

One horse I do like the look of is Lucinda Russell’s Backdoorflush, a maiden after three starts in bumpers, but second in two of them, beaten three-quarters of a length on her debut, and a neck on her latest start at Sedgefield in December.

She makes her hurdling debut this afternoon but is reported to have schooled well, and if she can transfer that to race day, a winning debut over the smaller obstacles is more than just a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Backdoorflush 2.15pm Perth 4/1 Bet365