Glorious Goodwood Special – Saturday

Not your normal article today with Glorious Goodwood taking over all our attentions, and just like Royal Ascot, I will try to give you that little bit extra. Expecting me (or anyone) to pick winners in every race is frankly ridiculous, but I am also aware that people do like a little interest now and then – so each day will see a page (like this) with a short piece on every race – plus the two daily pages with my main tips for the day – best of luck everyone.

1.05pm

See separate page “Time For A Touch At Goodwood”

1.40pm

See separate page “Lethal Weapon”

2.10pm

From sprinters to stamina with this mile and three-quarter handicap, and at the risk of sounding like a stuck record, it may be all about the Charlie and Mark Johnston stable yet again. They have won this competitive race four times in the last seven years which is an amazing statistic, though they have three entered here so we need to find the right one. Jason Hart is on board Golden Flame, Ben Curtis on Themaxwecan, and Franny Norton is riding Soapy Stevens, and it the hat-trick seeker I am hoping will come out on top. A winner over two miles at Chester and this trip at Newmarket when all out to get up close home, he does have an added 3lb here but will appreciate a fast run race where he can bring his stamina in to play.

Soapy Stevens each way 6/1

2.45pm

Our first group race of the day and one dominated by the big Newmarket yards who have been responsible for seven of the last 10 winners. Sea La Rosa from the William Haggas stable looks their best chance this season after her second to Free Wind in the Lancashire Oaks, but that was on soft ground over a mile and a half, and conditions may be very different here, though to be fair she seems to handle whatever going is put in front of her. She may well go off favourite, and may well win, but I am going to take a chance on Yesyes at a bigger price. The fact that she was unraced at two suggests she is a late maturing sort, in which case she outran expectations with wins at Haydock, Lingfield and Chester last year, rounding off with a seventh on soft going in the Group one Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp. Down in grade here, she has won over this trip which is a big bonus, and although we have to take her race fitness on trust, the Beckett horses are running well and she will be far better suited by the expected going here.

Yesyes each way 15/2

3.20pm

On to the Stewards Cup proper over six furlongs and with winners at prices varying from 4/1f to 25/1 in the last decade, it seems that anything is possible. Low and high draws seem equally successful over the year so nothing to be learned there, though I do note we have not seen a winner over the age of seven in the last 25 renewals, so we can put a line through three of them using that as a dodgy guide and with only one successful seven-year-old, I will risk losing another six of the ridiculous 28 runner field. Sadly, weights, ratings etc tell us nothing with a rightly even split, but we can say that we can focus on the top 11 in the betting, who have been responsible for 22 of the last 25 winners (or 88%). On current odds (and sadly it can all change by race time), that leaves me with a shortlist of Inverpark, Great Ambassador , Whenthedealinsdone, First Folio, Popmaster, Chil Chil, Lampang, Raatea, and Commanche Falls. Sadly, I cannot suggest them all and my next port of call has to be the trainers. Even then it becomes a toss of a coin between Ed Walker (Great Ambassador and Popmaster) who has placed with all three of his runners, and Commanche Falls for Michael Dodds. The winner last year off just 2lb lower in the handicap, he ran a blinder on his return when second at Doncaster, failed to handle the track in a race best forgotten at Epsom, and unseated his jockey coming out of the stalls at Ascot. He has clearly been aimed here all season, and at 20/1 looks to have an outstanding each way chance, though this race is a lottery and any bets should be tempered accordingly.

Commanche Falls each way 20/1

3.55pm

See separate page “No Beer But Plenty of Spirit”

4.30pm

As if the rest of the card wasn’t tricky enough we end with another handicap, this time over a mile and a furlong, and where I will revert to the stats one last time before some well-earned rest (and a beer). Eighteen runnings have seen just the one winner rated below 79 (three disappear), and only two winners aged over six (two more), while all bar one unsurprisingly raced in the last 60 days (two more). Add in 15 winners coming home in the first seven last time out and we can “scrap” five more – but that still leaves me with a huge field of six to deal with – life is never easy. Forest Falcon is reluctantly removed as no winner has carried more than 10 stone, leaving Fantasy Believer, Dutch Decoy, Sweet Reward, Mark of Respect, and Wonder Elmossman as the ones I want to focus on. After looking at the trainer stats, it is Sweet Reward who gets the final vote for Jonathan Portman, whose three runners in the race have seen a winner and two places, and although he needs to do more than his recent fifth at Sandown, he did win over C&D last September and could surprise them all.

Sweet Reward each way 16/1