Time For A Touch At Goodwood

A maiden to start the final day of what has been an amazing Goodwood (as always), and it’s a tough one to call with four of the nine declared making their racecourse debuts.

The Foxes was thrown in to Listed class for his second start before coming home a well-beaten ninth in the Chesham Stakes, but the fact that connections ran him there suggests he may be better than we have seen so far. Scorch is an interesting newcomer and is well worth a market watch for any signs of connection confidence, but Mark Johnston has won this twice in the last 10 years and has a big chance here with Loyal Touch.

Sent off the 11/5f on his only start to date, he was as green as grass yet still came home a decent third, beaten less than a length at the line.

He looks sure to improve considerably for the experience, and with Ryan Moore booked to ride I suspect they are looking for a win here at a track the stable farm given the right ammunition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Loyal Touch 1.05pm Goodwood 11/2 Bet365 and 888sport.com