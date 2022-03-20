We Could Be Famous

Word on “the street” is that the connections of Famous Clermont think he is more than capable of winning the Hunter Chase at Exeter after he won a point-to-point earlier in the month and with four wins from his last five starts, he arrives here in very decent form.

Stable and jockey are more than capable at this level, and if he is as well as they think, a success under rules could, or even should, be his for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Famous Clermont 4.11pm Exeter 2/1 most bookmakers