Glory Hunting at Lingfield

Both my bets today are at Lingfield and as I write, the rains are falling so I am expecting the ground to be soft at the very best by race time.

If that assumption is correct, then we will hopefully see a big run from Glancing Glory, whose sole win so far was in a point-to-point on soft to heavy going at Boulta in Ireland, after which he changed hands for £25,000. Fifth on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter, he tried to make the running last time before weakening in in to third over close to three miles, but may have a better chance of lasting home over this reduced trip.

I am hoping the same tactics are tried which will have some of the doubtful stayers off the bridle nice and early, and if he can get his hurdling in order, he may come home without seeing another horse.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Glancing Glory 2.45pm Lingfield 7/2 most bookmakers