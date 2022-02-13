The Moore The Merrier

The 3.20pm at Lingfield this afternoon is a handicap chase restricted to novices where local trainer Gary Moore steps Movethechains up in class looking to make it four wins over fences on the bounce.

All three wins have been over course and distance which has to be a good thing as we have evidence he handles both track and trip, and his last win was a comfortable 20 lengths which he did with the minimum of fuss.

He has been put up 17lb by the handicapper hence the need to take two steps up in grade, but that also means he gets in here off bottom weight, and although this is his toughest assignment yet, the penny appears to have dropped, and he may well follow up under Jamie Moore this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Movethechains 3.20pm Lingfield 2/1 most bookmakers