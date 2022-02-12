FIGHTZONE dishes up an early Valentines Day treat for fight fans with 3 months FREE boxing action

British BOXING fans have been given a CRACKING treat as the UK’s must have broadcaster Fightzone announces that they are going FREE for 3 months and then knocking a WACKING great 60% off subscription prices from then on… Cutting a monthly subscription to just £1.99.

Since its inception back in May 2021, the aim of Fightzone has always been to become pivotal in revolutionizing the UK broadcast scene for every fight fan by bring hem the HOTTEST fight action week in week out at the lowest subscription cost around.



In little more than six months, Fightzone has already delivered ‘fight of the year’ contenders, multiple British, English and Area Title fights, and unearthed future champions who – previous to Fightzone – had no exposure within the sport. In November 2021, Fightzone proudly broadcast its first world title fight with Scotland’s Hannah Rankin becoming the IBO and WBA super-welterweight champion. This was followed just a few weeks later by Lancashire’s Jack Massey winning the IBO world cruiserweight title in front of a sellout HOME crowd at the Bolton FC stadium.



And, true to its ideals and in just a short space of time, the Fightzone cameras have already travelled the length and breadth of Britain, working with different promoters – including Carl Greaves, Sam Kynoch and Frank Duffin – and broadcast shows from Sheffield, London, Leicester, Glasgow, and Aberdeen – and even international cards from Malta and Canada.



With industry renowned commentator Glenn McCrory on ringside duties, respected journalist Steve Lillis on interview duties, and guest analysts that have included former world champion Anthony Crolla, current world king Sunny Edwards and heavyweight enigma Dave Allen … Fightzone has won the praises of boxing fans from around the UK and beyond, including countries as diverse as Mexico, Denmark and Ghana.





Ahead of the major policy announcement, Fightzone’s Chief Operating Officer Asif Vali has praised the decision, explaining: “The success of Fightzone since launching has exceeded expectations and we’re delighted with progress. The feedback we’ve had from inside the industry and, most importantly, from fans has been outstanding and we’re proud that, in just a few months, Fightzone has already established itself as one of the UK’s leading boxing broadcasters.



“Our ambitions don’t just stop there though and our ultimate aim is to be the fan’s favourite, hence our decision to offer three months free viewing and a substantial reduction in the Fightzone monthly subscription charge. We understand times are tough for many people in the UK, finances are tight, and we’ve made the decision to support fight fans and British boxing.

“We have a packed schedule over the next few months and I urge anyone who hasn’t yet subscribed to Fightzone to visit https://www.fightzone.uk/signup and enjoy some fantastic live boxing and watch current and future champions in action.”