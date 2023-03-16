Go GaGa For Agga

Local trainer Gary Moore rarely or ever leaves Fontwell or Plumpton without at least one winner, and I am quietly confident that will be the case again this afternoon, though with six horses, that statement is not that clever. Finding the right one is the $64,000 question and the one I have put my weight behind is Aggagio in the opener at 1.25pm.

A winner at Leicester in December he failed when upped in class on quicker ground at Huntingdon when only fifth of 10. A return to class four company off 2lb lower in the handicap and with soft ground that clearly suits, he can put in a bold effort under Caoilin Quinn who claims 3lb in this Conditional Jockeys Handicap hurdle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aggagio 1.25pm Fontwell 3/1 Paddy Power and William Hill