WE are gearing up for eight huge days in the history of BKB™!

Firstly, we send fighters to compete in Dubai for the first time.

Seven fighters from the BKB™ roster headed up to Dubai this week to fight on Saturday’s show that is staged by partners BYB Extreme.

Fighters in action on the show including a new heavyweight.

Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner was a top amateur boxer. Fighting for Ireland, he beat Joe Joyce – and we all know what a machine he is – and also went toe to toe with Anthony Joshua.

‘Big Sexy’ launched his pro career by knocking out his opponent with his first punch!

Sean was always an exciting fighter who went for the knockout – and he’s going to have the same attitude now he’s decided to ditch his gloves.

There are some massive fights out there for Sean on massive stages if he can get some wins.

Welcome to BKB™ Sean and the best of luck to you in the future!

Catch Saturday night’s show on www.coresports.world.

The show in Dubai is followed eight days later by BKB 31 at he O2 Arena where there are two world-title fights.

I’m glad to say there will be a new face – and voice – in the commentary box.

Sean ‘Outlaw’ George will be there with Tom ‘Voice of BKB™’ Ross and his insight will be invaluable to viewers.

Nobody can read a bareknuckle boxing match quite like Sean. He’s been there and done it and if it wasn’t for the doctors, he would still be doing it now.

We promised Sean we would keep him involved with BKB™ after he was forced to retire and I’m looking forward to hearing what he has to say about the fights on BKB 31.

Sean knows his stuff and he’s the sort to say what’s on his mind! Don’t expect Sean to pull any punches in commentary.

So the next eight days should be great fun for fans of BKB™, the original and best bareknuckle boxing promoters in the world.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown