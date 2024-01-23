Go Go Aggagio

It’s all systems go for Huntingdon this afternoon and as I have had some good days out at the track, we will start there with the opener at 12.50pm with the talented if sometimes frustrating Aggagio for trainer Gary Moore. Already the winner of six races on the Flat and four over hurdles, he makes his debut over fences this afternoon and is reported to have schooled well at home in Sussex.

Last seen finishing a half length third in a decent handicap at Goodwood in early September, he has a touch of class about him if he takes to the larger obstacles at racing pace, and could turn into a useful tool for his extremely astute handler.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aggagio 12.50pm Huntingdon 4/1 all bookmakers