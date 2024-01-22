I’m Going Native This Evening

I won’t pretend I am not a little bit concerned that newcomer Native Approach sports a visor for his first start, but he is so well bred for a top stable that I simply cannot resist his charms!

A son of Too Darn Hot out of a Shamardal mare, and closely related to numerous victors on the all-weather including Group Three winner Discovery Island, David Probert gets the ride for Charlie Appleby, and if he is straight enough to do himself justice (and let’s face it, they have all the facilities money can buy to tune him up), then he may prove far too good for these opponents, with Alhather the obvious danger.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Native Approach 6.30pm Kempton 8/13 William Hill