Here Comes The Bride

The fact that Irish raider Brides Hill is forecast to go off at a fraction of odds against for the Listed Mares’ Chase at 3.10pm was a pleasant surprise to me (we shall see come race time) as she has 10lb or more in hand on all her rivals at these weights according to official ratings.

Add in the fact that she has won both starts this season over this distance at Listowel and Fairyhouse and that quite frankly the Irish horses seem so much better than ours, and she looks by far the likelier winner and may well take the £28,475 first prize and the trophy back home over the Irish Sea.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brides Hill 3.10pm Huntingdon 10/11 BetMGM