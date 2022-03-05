Go Go Getway At Huntingdon

Although I believe there is a race to be won by Bucephalus, he needs to brush up on his hurdling technique before he will come home in front, and I will take the risk here with the once raced Getaway Tom, whose only start so far was in a Wincanton bumper.

He must have been showing plenty at home for trainer Tom Lacey before being sent off the 9/4f on the day, but he was as green as grass on the day before running on late in to a distant fourth at the line.

Sure to have been well schooled, those who burned their fingers in January will presumably be out to recoup their losses, and it may well be worth taking an early price (with a Best Odds Guaranteed bookmaker) in case they pile the money on again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Getaway Tom 1.10pm Huntingdon 13/2 Bet365