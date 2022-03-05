The Drinks Are On Rebecca Menzies At Sedgefield

Two non-runners for us on Friday came as a last second surprise (sorry about that), but if there is a good thing that came out of it, then hopefully if will be the redirection of Twoshotsoftquilla to the 3.48pm at Sedgefield this afternoon.

Sadly I cannot be quite as confident today as connections missed the opportunity to race him off a 5lb lower mark earlier in the week, but I have to naively assume they know what they are doing.

He was pulled out at Doncaster because of the ground (officially soft), but will now run on going that is currently described as (you guessed it) soft, with his best recent form a win and a second (both on soft), though hopefully Rebecca Menzies sees a difference in the ground that will make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twoshotsoftequilla 3.48pm Sedgefield 6/4 most bookmakers