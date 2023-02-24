Go Go Goshen

Fontwell put on the best card this afternoon, and it appears that local trainer Gary Moore is pretty sweet on the chances of Goshen for the National Spirit Hurdle at 2.30pm.

It seems fair to describe him as a bit of an enigma, super talented on his day, but not guaranteed to reproduce his best form with fences clearly not his forte with a last of three at Lingfield at the end of last month. He returns to hurdles here which is a positive in my eyes, and as he has been working well in recent weeks nothing less than an easy victory will be deemed good enough now despite the strength of the opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goshen 2.30pm Fontwell 3/1 most bookmakers