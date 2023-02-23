BKB 31 is heading for a sell out!

If you want to be there for the next show staged by the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing promoters, you need to buy your tickets fast.

They won’t be around for much longer.

Sunday shows have proved to be popular in the past and BKB 31 on Sunday, March 26 is following that trend.

The show is a blockbuster, one of our biggest and best yet!

It features two world-title fights, a grudge fight and possibly the most colourful of all our colourful characters!

Jack McLean is a relative of the fearsome Lenny McLean and is another who says BKB™ has rescued him.

Jack admits he was in a dark place before he found us – but now he’s with BKB™ he’s loving every minute of it!

He calls himself ‘The Athenian’ in a nod to the sport’s Greek past and also because the ancient Greeks were artists, musicians and actors.

Jack is all of that as well!

He has appeared on stage and says he plans to one day return to acting – once he’s conquered bareknuckle boxing.

Jack reckons he will spend the next 10 years in our sport and next for him is a tough looking match against George Hillyard.

He’s sure to bring plenty of support from the East End of London after his devastating debut for us last year.

George took out Luke Zebek inside a round last December with a perfectly-placed body shot and we are all looking forward to his fight with Jack.

Jack has more BKB™ fighting experience, but George was a good gloved pro and has been around top gyms for years.

He even had a spell at the Mayweather gym when he was in the United States a few years ago, which is priceless experience.

George will have another experience on Sunday, March 26 when he comes face to face with the one and only ‘Athenian’!

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown