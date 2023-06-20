Go On You Rascal

I can certainly understand why Elite Status heads the betting after he followed up an easy debut success with an equally convincing display in Listed class at Sandown, and what he has done is proved that his debut win was no fluke – unlike most of these who have only had the one start so far. Sadly, 13/8 does look that little bit too skinny to me, and I can almost defy anyone to watcha video of American Rascal winning at Keeneland and then back anything else. He looked a machine that day when pulling away to win by over 10 lengths, and if he can repeat that kind of effort on his turf debut he could be more than just plain decent. Better still, as a son of Curlin whose wining form was all between seven furlongs and a mile and a quarter he has to be a freak of nature to burn his rivals off over four and a half furlongs and could yet be something pretty special.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way American Rascal 2.30pm Royal Ascot 11/2 most bookmakers