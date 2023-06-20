Seen The Forecast?

I am clearly 100% missing something that others have spotted ahead of this mile and a half handicap because I cannot for the life of me see why Cloudbreaker is a 25/1 shot when on paper she looks to have an outstanding chance?

A lightly raced daughter of Sea The Stars with just the five careers starts and one win at Newmarket as a juvenile, she put in her best effort yet when running on into fourth at Newbury over a mile and a quarter, beaten less than three lengths at the line in Listed company. She gets an added two furlongs here (tick), is due to go up 4lb for future races (tick), drops back into handicap company (tick), and tries first-time cheekpieces to keep her focussed (tick), and if you didn’t know she was such a big price, what is there about her that is not to like?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cloudbreaker 3.05pm Royal Ascot 22/1 Betfair Sportsbook