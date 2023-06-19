The Rest of The Royal Ascot Card In Brief

3.05pm

Not a race I can pretend to have strong view on, but the booking of James McDonald to ride Yerwanthere for Joseph O’Brien did catch my eye. The winner of his first two starts at Leopardstown and then Dundalk were followed by a four-length seventh in Listed class at Naas when he was repeatedly denied a run at a crucial stage before being eased off once his chance had gone, and off a mark 3lb lower here he could surprise a few.

11/2 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes (Each Way)

3.40pm

Prosperous Voyage has been well backed in recent days from an opening 6/1 to her current 2/1 and I can understand why after her win at Epsom last time out, and her defeat of Inspiral in the Group One Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last July. She looks likely to get the fast ground she seems to prefer but I offer a note of caution – she doesn’t appear to be the most consistent filly in training, and her price is plenty short enough for my liking.

3/1 Paddy Power, William Hill, and Betfair

5.00pm

Perotto won the Brittania Stakes over C&D in 2021 off a mark 3lb higher, and although without a win since, he showed signs of a return to form when seventh here over seven furlongs on his return to action. Everyone seems to think he is well handicapped and his price has contracted accordingly and I narrowly prefer the each way chances of Reach For The Moon who finally gets his ground. Once seen as a potential world-beater, that label soon disappeared, but he still has some solid placed form in Group and Listed class including success in the Solario Stakes as a two-year-old, and although no good thing, imagine the cheers if he comes home in front wearing the royal colours?

10/1 most bookmakers (each way)

6.10pm

A fast run five furlongs may yet be just what the doctor ordered for the once-raced Johannes Brahms, a half-length winner over a furlong further at Naas when keeping on well at the death. The drop back in trip may see him outpaced early on by the speedballs, but if they start stopping close home, he may well run over them at the death to come home in front or at least run into a place.

4/1 Bet365 and William Hill