NOT long to go now until BKB 31 and what’s sure to be a great night’s entertainment

The show gets underway at seven o’clock on Sunday evening, so you can watch the football and then the fights.

Sounds like a good way to spend a Sunday to me!

If you haven’t got a ticket for the O2 Arena, you can always watch the fights live on www.fite.tv.

I can’t guarantee Gareth Southgate’s boys will do the business, but I will guarantee that BKB 31 won’t let you down.

How can Marley Churcher versus James Connelly not be a great fight? hey are both technicians who are tough and love to fight and as everyone knows, it only takes one punch in BKB™?

And when was the last time Dan Chapman disappointed?

I will say that if Dan wasn’t a world champion in BKB™, he could be a world champion in gloved professional boxing by now instead.

If you don’t believe me, look at his fights on our You Tube channel and check out the clips of Dan training on his Instagram page.

When was the last time you saw hand speed like that?

He’s a world-class fighter and we look forward to seeing him defend his world title on Sunday.

I can’t wait to see Brad Scott take on Ryan Barrett for the British cruiserweight championship.

Again, how can that fight disappoint?

Ryan’s fight with Dan Podmore for the world title last year was as good as any fight you will see and Brad made a stunning start to his career with BKB™, pulling off a one-punch KO.

Dan Lerwell is another knockout specialist in action and there’s British title action when Callan Harley takes on Jonny Jones and much, much more.

There was good action in Dubai last week and what about that debut from Sean Turner.

Former two-weight world boxing champion PaulieMalignaggi was commentating on the fights and he was impressed by the Dubliner’s ring IQ and punch.

Sean looks to have an exciting future with BKB™.

Enjoy the show

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown