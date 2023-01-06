Go West Young Man

Trainer Willie Mullins had a long list of entries for this event but he has decided to rely on Champ. Kiley and Grangeclare West, who is the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.

The winner of a point-to-point, a bumper at Punchestown and a maiden hurdle at Naas, he was visually impressive last time out and looks to have a very bright future.

Already as short as 7/1 for the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival, he will need to win this and do so readily to keep that place in a competitive market, but with his trainer winning four of the last 10 runnings of this race, and mopping up most of the main events on recent weekends, the forecast odds-against looks a giveaway and he may well be the banker of the weekend.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Grangeclare West 2.20pm Naas 7/4 most bookmakers