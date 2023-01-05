I Wood Back Him Each Way – But Wood You?

Two and three-quarter miles on soft ground could be a proper test for some of these novices, but with the majority trying this trip for the first time, we will have to take their stamina on trust. Eight runnings have seen winners priced at 2/1 or shorter on seven occasions, but I was unimpressed by Top Target despite a winning run at Wetherby, and at cramped odds, I am willing to look elsewhere. Pedley Wood was well-backed at Fontwell for his first start after winning his sole point-to-point at Sheriff Hutton but found the trip way too short for him when sixth of eight in mid-November, but will hopefully be far better suited by this test of stamina. The Tizzard yard were disappointed that day, but longer trips may yet prove to be his forte with plenty of stamina in his pedigree, and although no good thing, an each way or place only bet could mean a profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pedley Wood 12.20pm Wincanton 11/2 most bookmakers