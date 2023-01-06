He May Be Old – But He Still Has The Ability

Earlofthecotswolds picked up the £150,000 All Weather Marathon Championship last season and begins his defence this afternoon in the 2.00pm at Southwell.

Reported to be in great form at home despite getting a bit long in the tooth at the age of nine, he meets some strong opposition here including Irish raiders Dreal Deal and Kingswear as well as Berkshire Rocco, who would win this at his best, but all in all the Twiston-Davies beast looks the more sensible option.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Earlofthecotswolds 2.00pm Southwell 15/8 most bookmakers