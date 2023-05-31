Hope Springs Eternal

The two-day Epsom meeting is the highlight of the weekend and we start this afternoon with not one but a pair of Group One contests backed up with a Listed race, a Conditions Stakes and three handicaps. The Coronation Cup looks a race worth watching but as I cannot work out the likeliest winner in a high class renewal I will move on to the Oaks at 4.30pm for my first suggestion.

Savethelastdance is the likeliest winner after trouncing her rivals by 22 lengths at Chester in the Cheshire Oaks, but she is short enough at 5/4 for my liking, and that was on soft ground with a far quicker surface anticipated here. On breeding that won’t be an issue but she is up against some decent rivals here and I prefer the each way odds of Eternal Hope, a 12/1 shot at the time of writing. A length third on her debut at Wolverhampton, the daughter of Teofilo has won both starts since with a Chelmsford maiden before her turf debut in the Lingfield Oaks trial where she kept on well to beat favourite Be Happy by a length and three-quarters. She will need to take another step forward on that to figure here, but I am hoping she will do just that, with a better return for us if she places than a straight win bet on the O’Brien filly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eternal Hope 4.30pm Epsom 12/1 most bookmakers