Rock and Rolla At Newmarket

I am very wary that even more rain will see the formbook out the window and I seriously advise you reduce your bet size accordingly with many facing it for the very first time. As an example, I can certainly see why Porta Fortuna is favourite for the Falmouth Stakes at 3.35pm after she came home a length clear in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, but that was on much quicker ground and she may be worth opposing on this surface.

A Lilac Rolla looks the better value at odds around the 5/1 mark after her Irish 1000 Guineas second when she was beaten close to three lengths by Fallen Angel, but was in turn a couple of lengths clear of the third. Lightly raced anad wioth a win on heavy ground on her first start of the season there may be more to come, and in receipt of her age allowance I will be backing her each way expecting to collect something.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way A Lilac Rolla 3.35pm Newmarket 5/1 most bookmakers