Godolphin Colt Can Come Out All Guns Blazing

A bit of a stamina test over the mile and three-quarters plus here, and if the going remains on the soft side it ought to sort the men from the boys (if you are still allowed to say that)? Ralph Beckett has trained the last two winners here which tells us not to ignore Lone Eagle, but he has to give 6lb to Military Order, and surely that is a huge ask?

Charlie Appleby’s colt was sent off as short as 9/2 for the Epsom Derby won by Auguste Rodin before coming home stone cold last when in my view he failed to handle the cambers. Clearly a lot better than that he has been given plenty of time to recover, and if he stays this trip and wins as I hope, we can all expect a shake-up in the St Leger markets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Military Order 3.20pm Chester 8/13 most bookmakers