Highly Rated Juvenile May Have The Edge

Some pretty decent sorts have won the Solario Stakes over the years (Kingman in 2013 is the standout to me) but will we see the emergence of anything near to that level here I wonder?

It does look to me like there is a potential battle for the early lead with both current favourite Starlore (coincidentally, a son of Kingman) and Leicester winner Mortlake both liking to sit on or near the pace, and if that assumption is correct (pretty naive after so few starts to be fair), then this may be set up to suit Aablan.

I feel the Charlie Appleby juveniles have been running a bit in and out recently, but the son of Dubawi won his only start a shade cleverly at Newmarket when given an educational ride by James Doyle, and with entries in all the top Autumn juvenile events he is clearly seen as one of their better two-year-olds.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aablan 3.38pm Sandown 4/1 William Hill