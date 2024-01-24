Godolphin Filly Looks All Set For A Great Season

I rarely if ever mention Dubai with the obvious exception of World Cup night, but they put on a hot card this afternoon in the build up to that meeting in March, and I just cannot resist. Seven Group races and a Listed contest are not to be sniffed at, but as a Brit I feel morally obliged to focus on the turf races and not the dirt!

I was considering King Gold in the 2.40pm but he may come on for the run as a seven-year-old not seen out since October, and have finally decided to settle on old favourite Mawj. Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the Exceed And Excel filly won last year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket before having the summer off and returning to action with a win at Keeneland in her prep race for the Breeders’ Cup. Caught on the line and beaten a nose in the mile at Santa Anita by Master Of The Seas, also owned by Godolphin, she has won first time out in both her seasons so far, and clearly goes well fresh.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mawj 5.00pm Meydan (Dubai) 9/4 Bet Victor, Ladbrokes and Corals