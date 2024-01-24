Hans Up If You Want Another Winner

Sandown is my first port of call this Friday though I will bypass the military riders races and await the handicap hurdle at 3.35pm. Anyone who watched the races of Chez Hans between June and August 2021 cannot have failed to be impressed as the son of Mamool racked up five wins in a row including a Newton Abbot handicap off a mark of 131 and culminating in a 20 length romp at the same track in a novice hurdle.

His last run saw him falling when already struggling at the fifth hurdle in a run that was just too bad to be true – and the fact that we haven’t seen hm since may well at least suggest he picked up an injury. We don’t know if he will be the same animal on his return, but we do know he runs off 126 this afternoon, 5lb lower than his last handicap success and 9lb lower than his peak rating, suggesting if he is fit enough he is more than good enough to take care of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chez Hans 3.35pm Sandown 18/1 most bookmakers