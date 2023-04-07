BKB 32 will feature the most popular bareknuckle boxer on the planet!

There have been a staggering 22 million views of Tony Meehan’s last fight on the net.

Those figures prove there’s a massive audience for bareknuckle boxing when it’s done right – and BKB™ do it better than all the rest.

Tony knows he needs to fight on the biggest stage and I’m hoping all his 133,000 followers on Facebook will buy tickets to see him in action at the O2 Arena on Sunday, May 21 or tune in to watch on www.fite.tv!

You don’t get that sort of following if you can’t fight, but so can Tony’s opponent on May 21.

Peterborough is proving to be a hotbed for bareknuckle boxing and Danny Meins is the latest from the city to try fighting without gloves.

He made an impressive debut last December. Corey Healey was also making his debut for BKB™ – and the Welshman came out swinging.

Danny took a few shots, didn’t wobble and kept his boxing together to force a stoppage in the second round.

He’s going to be a tough opponent for Tony. It promises to be some fight.

BKB 32 also features the return of a fighter who’s done so much to make out sport what it is today.

Jimmy Sweeney knows that whatever happens between now and the end of his fighting career, he will be remembered as an all-time great of bareknuckle boxing.

Looking at his social media posts and chatting to him, Jimmy is determined there are a few more big nights ahead for him, starting with BKB 32.

He’s matched with Jonny Tello and anyone who saw him fight Barrie Jones in Thailand in May knows what a good fighter he is.

He pushed Barrie for seven rounds in a terrific fight. There were times during that fight when I thought Barrie was going to get on top and force the stoppage, but every time, Jonny came back.

We look to make the best fights possible at BKB™ and Sweeney-Tello has the makings of a classic.

I would get your tickets sooner rather than later if I were you!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown