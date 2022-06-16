Godolphin Horse Can Blow Them Away

There seems to be a lot more stamina than speed looking at the early entries for the mile and a half Hardwicke Stakes, but then what can we expect when the majority of horses these days are bred to be at their best over considerably shorter.

Sir Michael Stoute has won five of the last 10 runnings of this Group Two contest and that suggests we can expect a big run from Huxley Stakes winner Solid Stone who tries this trip for the very first time – at the age of six. He has the class if he gets home, but Hurricane Lane is hard to oppose on what could be a good day for team Godolphin.

The son of Frankel has won six of his eight starts including the Irish Derby, the Grand Prix de Paris, and the St Leger, and was beaten less than a length in the Arc on his final start. The only question mark is the going, which as things stand will be the fastest he has ever encountered, but on breeding I see no reason why that should stop him assuming he is tuned to the minute for his first start of 2022.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hurricane Lane 3.40pm Royal Ascot 4/5 most bookmakers