Godolphin Newcomer Is Reportedly Above Average

There has been quite a lot of murmuring in Newmarket recently ahead of the long awaited debut of Sophilla, Godolphin’s Gosden trained daughter of Sea The Stars out of a winning Street Cry mare, and apparently working well ahead of her debut.

By definition she is a late maturing sort to be making her debut at the age of three and this late in the season, but she is bred for the part, working well, represents a stable in good form, and has to have a solid chance despite her lack of experience this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sophilla 6.35pm Windsor 9/4 Bet365