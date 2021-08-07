Godolphin “Second String” Could Shock Them All

Leicester are still predicting good to firm going (they must have a very big umbrella), and if that is the case there may be some value to be had in the novice stakes at 1.18pm over the seven furlongs.

I can certainly see why Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games is a short priced favourite after his comfortable Newmarket success, but he has to give weight (6lb to be exact) to Nader who runs in the Godolphin second colours for Saeed bin Suroor.

An unraced son of Iffraaj, he may not be quite up to winning on his debut here but could easily run in to a place, and at his current price that is exactly what I am hoping for in this intriguing contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nader 1.18pm Leicester 11/1 Skybet, Paddy Power and others.