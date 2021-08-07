Finding Joy Could Live Up To Her Name

It is a rare occurrence for me to think about getting involved in summer jumping, but Finding Joy does look well handicapped ahead of the 3.15pm from Downpatrick and is worth a little each-way interest.

Owner trainer Michael Hourigan is pretty shrewd when it comes to placing his horses, and the daughter of the amazing Yeats looked as if she was coming back to her best when second at Killarney last time out off just 1lb lower.

She won’t mind any overnight rain having won on very soft ground in 2019, and keeps the services of 7lb claimer T Joseph Kelly, which can only aid her cause. Add her course form of a win off 4lb higher and a third off 11lb higher and you can hopefully see my train of thought, and with the added two furlongs also in her favour, and a return to a mares only handicap, and we should at least get a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Finding Joy 3.15pm Downpatrick 15/2 Skybet, Betway and others.