Ryan Risks Red-Eye For A Reason

Well yesterday was a wash out and the fact is, the summer weather has caused more issues with the racing this year than any I can remember.

For that reason I will focus on Ireland this afternoon where the going may not be on the quick side, but at least it may race as described, and I note Ryan Moore flies back from riding in America Saturday night in time to get on board the well-bred Bluegrass in the opener at The Curragh.

A daughter of Galileo out of Sprint Cup winner Quiet Reflection, she has a Group Two entry later in the season, and on breeding ought to handle the expected cut in the ground.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bluegrass 1.25pm The Curragh 9/4 Bet365