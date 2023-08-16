Godolphin Time At Newmarket

I am still far from convinced by the form of the Charlie Appleby horses in recent weeks with far too many beaten favourites for my liking, but word has reached me that the unraced Kingdom Of Time is one of their better juveniles.

An 800,000 Guineas son of Dubawi out of a Galileo mare and closely related to numerous Group One winners including the top-class Highland Reel, he hasn’t got any fancy entries just yet, but if he wins the 6.20pm at Newmarket as hoped, and does so impressively, we may well see him in the Autumn Group races before the season is over.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kingdom Of Time 6.20pm Newmarket 5/2 William Hill