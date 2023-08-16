Mama Mia – Burrow Filly Oozes Class

Anyone who watched the Owen Burrows trained Miaharris win on her debut cannot have failed to have been impressed as the daughter of Zoustar won by over three lengths at Sandown after being held up early and sent to mount her challenge at the furlong pole.

On the negative side, the time was nothing to write home about, but she could do no more than win as she pleased, and she can only improve for that experience.

Obviously, the jump up to Listed class makes this much more competitive, and she isn’t expected to find this quite as easy, but when it comes to promise for future contests, she most certainly tops my shortlist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Miaharris 3.45pm Newbury 11/4 most bookmakers