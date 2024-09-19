Going For Glory Over Hurdles

Meanwhile at Newton Abbot, Fergal O’Brien sends Tribal Glory back to the track after the six-year-old was beaten less than a length on his hurdling debut here over three furlongs shorter when running on well.

A point-to-point winner who was then sold on for £48,000, he won two of his three bumpers showing plenty of speed, but already looks as if he needs a trip over obstacles. That was his first start in exactly a year so he is entitled to strip fitter now, and with his course experience a bonus, he should go well here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tribal Glory 2.10pm Newton Abbot 9/4 Bet365