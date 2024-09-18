Green For Go At Pontefract

It is no secret that Newmarket trainer William Haggas loves nothing more than a winner at any of the Yorkshire tracks, and he sends Apache Green to Pontefract looking to win the 2.33pm over six furlongs.

A gelded son of Showcasing out of a Dream Ahead mare, he looked all at sea on the heavy ground at Ffos Las on his debut which is no great surprise when you dig into his breeding, with both his sire (two wins on Good to Firm) and his dam sire (a Group One winner on Good and Good to Firm) better on a quicker surface and with his dam an unraced half-sister to Belvoir Bay who won on Good, Good to Firm, Firm, and Fast (on the dirt) including the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in 2019.

I am hoping (?) the quicker surface here will see him in a very different light, and with Cieren Fallon heading north to ride, he has to have every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Apache Green 2.33pm Pontefract 9/1 Bet365