Well-Bred Newcomer Could Be Anything

I won’t pretend to you that I am any kind of a breeding expert and they can’t all live up to any hype, but I was taken by the pedigree of newcomer Almeraq ahead of his debut over six furlongs in the 1.55pm at Newbury this afternoon.

A home-bred son of Dark Angel, his unraced dam is a half-sister to Fairyland who won the Cheveley Park Stakes over this trip as a two-year-old and the Flying Five at three, and is closely related to Dream Ahead, who won six of his nine starts, five of those in Group Ones over six to seven furlongs.

He could be special, he could be nothing and those are the facts at present, but he is bred to be way above average and with the Haggas yard in among the winners lately, I can’t resist a small each way bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Almeraq 1.55pm Newbury 15/2 William Hill